Park City Community Foundation grant applications due this week
The deadline to apply for the Park City Community Foundation’s Community Fund Grant for Summit County nonprofits is Wednesday, July 3.
Funding is awarded to organizations working on pressing local needs that support the health of the community.
Funding ranges from $2,500 to $15,000, but the application review committee can also award grants outside that range.
The committee is expected to announce its list of grant recipients Aug. 16.