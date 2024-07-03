Expanded Ken's Kash stages grand reopening in Oakley Saturday

Store Manager Nichole Miller said Ken's Kash closed for renovations April 22 and reopened May 30. The store will celebrate July 6.

The six-week closure saw a complete overhaul of everything except the store’s charm, she said.

“We got many people who I think were worried that some of the charm that Ken's Kash had would be lost, but everybody seems to be really pleased with the changes,” Miller said.

They redid the floors, refrigerators and interior finishings. New additions include automatic sliding doors, a public restroom and eight extra feet of space up front.

The store carries the same items, and some new ones, in a new layout.

The store was purchased last year by local entrepreneur Steve Smith’s business Deer Meadows, which also owns the new Oakley Diner, Oakley Bakery and nearly all of Oakley’s city center.

Deer Meadows President Shad Sorenson said that connection makes each individual business better.

“Many of the wonderful bakery items are now available in Ken's Kash, and there's a lot of collaboration and partnership happening amongst those three businesses,” he said.

According to the Kamas Valley History Group, the Ken's Kash building dates back to the 1890s.

It’s named for Ken Woolstenhulme, who bought the store with his wife Karen in 1971. The gas station next door is named for Ken’s brother Dutch.

The Ken's Kash grand reopening is set for Saturday, July 6. Rodeo-goers can stop by for free samples and product giveaways.