Deputy collides with wrong-way driver on US-40 in Summit County

Summit County Sgt. Skylar Talbot said Wasatch County dispatch reported the wrong-way driver around 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.

The driver of a white pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 40 around mile marker 15 near Wasatch Commons, in Wasatch County.

Talbot said Sheriff's deputies and the Utah Highway Patrol responded and a deputy reached the pickup near mile marker 3, the exit for Utah Film Studios.

“And that’s when our deputy was able to perform a wrong-way vehicle intercept,” Talbot said.

The driver of the pickup crashed head-on into the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

Neither the wrong-way driver nor his passenger were seriously injured.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says EMTs treated the pickup driver on scene before releasing him into police custody.

Talbot said the wrong-way driver did not cause any other crashes. However, a large truck lost some of its payload swerving to avoid the driver near the Wasatch County line.

Talbot doesn’t know yet if he’ll be charged. That’s because, according to UHP Lt. Cameron Roden, the crash stemmed in part from a medical emergency involving the driver’s low blood sugar.

The driver’s identity hasn’t been released.

