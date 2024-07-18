Fireworks, explosives banned in unincorporated Summit County

As of Friday, July 19, fireworks will not be allowed in unincorporated Summit County.

Tracer ammunition and exploding targets are banned too. Breaking the new rules is a class B misdemeanor, punishable by six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer said dryer vegetation is the main reason for the tighter restrictions.

“We didn't have the restrictions in place over the Fourth, and didn't see any fires at that point. But we hadn't had the dry, hot temperatures leading into it—a lot of the grasses and stuff still were green,” he said. “Now a lot of the grasses are more of a light green, yellow, or totally cured out and brown.”

Fireworks are on sale in Utah until July 25.

Under state law, for Pioneer Day, fireworks are only allowed two days before, the day of and one day after July 24.

Although the county did not see any firework-related blazes during July 4, the North Summit Fire District did report one July 12.

The district said kids allegedly started a brush fire with fireworks in Lewis Canyon west of Hoytsville. A neighbor who heard the fireworks saw the fire and called 911.

North Summit Fire District / Facebook The firework started the Lewis Canyon fire July 12, according to North Summit firefighters.

Battalion Chief Tyler Rowser told KPCW the fire was out quickly, and the Utah Highway Patrol talked to the juveniles involved.

Summit County elevated its fire risk to “extreme” July 16.

And the same day as the Utah State Forester Jamie Barnes instituted restrictions on explosives, she also ordered stage 1 fire restrictions in Uintah and Duchesne counties.

Stage 1 fire restrictions:



No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds or picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation. Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets. Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation. Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor.

Rowser said stage 1 restrictions aren’t necessary in Summit County yet.

“We’ll continue to monitor and base our decisions… on science and the criteria that have been set forth, not just the fear factor that something might happen,” the fire warden said. “Because then people don't pay attention when we do do it.”

The county’s new restrictions do not apply to municipalities. But, Park City recently banned open flames and fireworks, requiring residents to get a permit for those activities.