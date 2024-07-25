Park City lodging industry unaffected despite Delta difficulties

PCALA Board President Rob Alday of Abode Luxury Rentals said hotel and rental operators he’s spoken with didn’t have many guests miss reservations.

“Like two or three people here and there, but out of 50 or 100 arrivals, it's not a huge thing,” Alday said.

That’s despite major upheaval in the travel industry nationwide.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike took responsibility for a global IT outage late July 18, saying one of its updates crashed Microsoft Windows on any machine that received it.

The outage impacted flight schedules, particularly at Delta Air Lines. NPR reports Delta is still canceling hundreds of flights daily, and the federal Department of Transportation is investigating why the Atlanta-based carrier was so hard hit.

Although Salt Lake City International Airport is a Delta hub, Park City-bound travelers have been fine, for the most part. Alday attributes that to the seasonality of mountain tourism.

When Southwest canceled flights during the 2022 holiday season, it coincided with the ski season.

“With Southwest, you do have a lot of feeder markets from Vegas and Phoenix and some California areas,” Alday explained. “That was a big effect in the winter and just a volume thing.”

Some hotels using Microsoft systems did report outages, but CrowdStrike prepared a software fix.

In many cases the repair required someone to physically connect to the affected computer, manually undo the faulty update, and then reboot it.