Annexation ask moves Ballerina Farm one step closer to new Kamas Valley creamery

This petition seeks to annex a 14-acre parcel of land on the south side of state Route 248 west of Kamas.

It’s owned by Daniel and Hannah Neeleman, the family better known as Ballerina Farm on social media. They’ve garnered an international audience of followers interested in their pastoral lifestyle in the Kamas Valley.

They have a farm on North Democrat Alley but hope to build a store and creamery on the main road into town. It could also include a garden, orchard, livestock facilities and event center.

The Neelemans secured signatures from five landowners between themselves and the existing city boundary. Those landowners, which include the Ure brothers and Francis City, would be annexed as well.

At the Kamas City Council’s June 25 meeting, Mayor Matt McCormick explained accepting the Neeleman’s annexation petition triggers a lengthy review process.

“Site plan approval from the planning commission on the creamy will happen after annexation—once zoning has been set,” the mayor said.

Before annexation can happen, city, county and state staff will make sure it complies with the law. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is involved too, ensuring Kamas Valley wetlands stay protected.

The process culminates in a public hearing after which the city council votes “yes” or “no” on annexing the Neelemans’ land and the five parcels in between.

There was a sixth parcel up for consideration. Daniel Neeleman said the landowner was concerned whether his taxes would go up if he were included.

“He's on a budget, and he's retired, and I just think right now, he didn't feel comfortable jumping in,” Daniel Neeleman said June 25.

But, the other five parcels work around the landowner. Mayor McCormick anticipates more discussion about whether that landowner’s absence is a reason to deny annexation entirely.

There may be more discussion about Hallam Road, which Francis City may extend north to state Route 248. It would border the Neeleman’s creamery and store.

June 25, councilmembers discussed whether Kamas City would pay to maintain that road, but costs could be offset by the additional tax revenue from the annexed land.

Then they unanimously voted to accept Ballerina Farm’s petition for annexation.

The farm gets its name from Hannah Neeleman’s career as a dancer. She also competes in pageants, has eight kids with Daniel and has been profiled by national and international media.

Most recently the family was the subject of a story in The Times, the United Kingdom’s oldest newspaper.

Kamas City pursued annexation west of town two years ago, so it could have a say in future development. But feedback at the time was mixed. The Ballerina Farm annexation is smaller than the 2022 proposal.