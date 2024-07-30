Kimball Junction off ramp to go to one lane

Crews have already installed temporary barriers to make drain improvements on the shoulder of Interstate 80 and along Exit 145. Traffic will be down to one lane for up to three weeks.

Also starting Wednesday, the Highway 40 westbound on and off ramps at Exit 2 for Silver Summit will also be closed for pavement repairs through Thursday.

Next week crews will do the same work on the eastbound ramps. Those will be closed Monday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 6.

To sign up for email updates from Summit County with the latest news and announcements about the project email summitcountyprojects@utah.gov with "Updates” in the subject line.

