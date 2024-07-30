© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kimball Junction off ramp to go to one lane

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:59 PM MDT
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.
Greg Blomberg
/
Adobe Stock
The road work on I-80's bridges will be mostly at night, but Marsac Avenue resurfacing will be during the day, Monday through Friday, starting around July 10.

As construction season continues in the Wasatch Back, Summit County says commuters can expect lane closures at the Kimball Junction exit ramp starting Wednesday, July 30, for pavement repairs.

Crews have already installed temporary barriers to make drain improvements on the shoulder of Interstate 80 and along Exit 145. Traffic will be down to one lane for up to three weeks.

Also starting Wednesday, the Highway 40 westbound on and off ramps at Exit 2 for Silver Summit will also be closed for pavement repairs through Thursday.

Next week crews will do the same work on the eastbound ramps. Those will be closed Monday, Aug. 5, and Tuesday, Aug. 6.

To sign up for email updates from Summit County with the latest news and announcements about the project email summitcountyprojects@utah.gov with "Updates” in the subject line.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver