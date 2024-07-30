Summit County Council to vote to send new sales tax to ballot

Councilmembers have billed the “emergency services” sales tax as the top option to account for a $15 million budget shortfall coming in 2025.

County leaders say the tax is the best way to cover services like EMS, the needed landfill expansion and law enforcement, because tourists would pay more than full-timers.

Summit County Chief Financial Officer Matt Leavitt says non-residents account for two-thirds of county sales tax revenue.

But before that revenue can come in, the county council needs to vote to put the emergency sales tax on the ballot. After that, it’s up to the voters in the general election.

The council scheduled its vote for July 17 but pushed it back so councilmembers could explain the need to a few more key players.

“After we approve that language, we can no longer be advocating for this. We can answer your questions, but we can't be out there advocating to the public that we need to pass this tax,” Councilmember Tonja Hanson told the Coalville City Council July 22.

The ballot initiative the council is expected to greenlight Wednesday [July 31] states the council could add up to a 1% sales tax. However, Leavitt says a 0.5% tax would cover the projected budget shortfall.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said the council intends to levy the half percent and not more.

“If we did ever go over the half percent, we'd have to go back to the ballot,” he said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Tuesday.

Groceries, unprepared foods, prescriptions and gas are exempt from the tax. The idea is to further minimize the impact on full-time residents.

The council’s meeting starts at 4 p.m. July 31 in Coalville, at the courthouse on Main Street. Click here to attend online.

Click here for more information from Summit County.