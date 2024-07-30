© 2024 KPCW

Tesla’s first Wasatch Back supercharger opens soon in Pinebrook

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 30, 2024 at 3:31 PM MDT
Tesla

20 superchargers are awaiting electricity in the Quarry Village parking lot.

Until now, Summit County has made do with “destination chargers,” low-powered outlets Tesla neither owns nor operates.

Tesla’s first Wasatch Back supercharger is in Quarry Village’s parking lot, in front of Park City Bread & Bagel in Pinebrook.

“They’re still waiting for the electricity from Rocky Mountain [Power], but everything's ready to go,” property owner David Nadler said. “We probably should be open in a week or two.”

He said there are 20 chargers, two of them in accessible parking spots.

They’re V4 chargers, Tesla’s highest-powered option. According to JD Power, superchargers take a vehicle from 10% to 80% power in under half an hour.

Tesla secured a building permit from Summit County last November, months after Tesla drivers voted for Park City as one of the locations they’d like to see a supercharger in.

“Ever since [the county] put the roundabouts in [Jeremy Ranch and Pinebrook], it's become a very good spot to get off the highway,” Nadler said. “Tesla likes to be right off highways.”

Tesla’s map of chargers indicates Wasatch County has none; however, a Red Ledges member reports the gated community offers charging to residents only. The only Tesla-compatible chargers in eastern Summit County are within the Promontory gated community.

Click here for a map of Tesla chargers.

Corrected: July 30, 2024 at 4:19 PM MDT
A Red Ledges resident wrote in to report that the community offers Tesla-compatible chargers to residents.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas