New fire sparks near Kamas, no structures threatened
Ground resources are responding to a 3- to 4-acre fire north of state Route 248 along Democrat Alley.
Utah Fire Info reported the fire around 2 p.m. July 31.
Local resources and state crews from the Ponderosa prescribed burn in the Uinta Mountains are on scene, according to Summit County spokesperson Derek Siddoway. He estimated the fire was 3 to 4 acres around 3 p.m.
No structures were threatened as of 3 p.m. The fire was just west of North Democrat Alley.
This is a developing story. The cause is under investigation.