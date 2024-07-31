© 2024 KPCW

New fire sparks near Kamas, no structures threatened

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:06 PM MDT
The fire sparked just west of Democrat Alley north of state Route 248 around 2 p.m. July 31, 2024.
Derek Siddoway
/
Summit County
Ground resources are responding to a 3- to 4-acre fire north of state Route 248 along Democrat Alley.

Utah Fire Info reported the fire around 2 p.m. July 31.

Local resources and state crews from the Ponderosa prescribed burn in the Uinta Mountains are on scene, according to Summit County spokesperson Derek Siddoway. He estimated the fire was 3 to 4 acres around 3 p.m.

No structures were threatened as of 3 p.m. The fire was just west of North Democrat Alley.

This is a developing story. The cause is under investigation.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
