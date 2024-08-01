© 2024 KPCW

Local former Olympian held without bail for violating protective order

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:03 PM MDT
The Olympic Medalist Brett Camerota poses in the rotunda of the Al Faw Palace on Camp Victory, Baghdad, April 12, 2010. The Nordic Combine U.S. Ski team visited with troop in Iraq as part of the Olympic Heavy Medal Tour. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dan Yarnall/Released)
SSG Dan Yarnall
The Olympic Medalist Brett Camerota poses in the rotunda of the Al Faw Palace on Camp Victory, Baghdad, April 12, 2010. The Nordic Combine U.S. Ski team visited with troop in Iraq as part of the Olympic Heavy Medal Tour. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dan Yarnall/Released)

Former Olympic Nordic skier Brett Camerota has been arrested and is being held without bail after violating a protective order.

Camerota’s latest arrest comes after he was charged with assault related to domestic violence this spring.

In June, Camerota made a plea-in-abeyance agreement for the charge of assault with injury.

Under the terms of the agreement, Camerota’s plea of no contest to the charge would be held in abeyance for a year and a half.

That means if, over 18 months, he demonstrated good behavior, broke no laws and underwent a domestic violence evaluation, the charge would be dismissed.

But breaking the terms of the agreement sends him back to court, and he can be sentenced for the original crime.

Camerota violated a protective order July 30 that forbade him from stalking, harassing or threatening the person who filed it.

A charging document says he is subject to an enhanced penalty based on the plea-in-abeyance.

He is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler