Local former Olympian held without bail for violating protective order

Camerota’s latest arrest comes after he was charged with assault related to domestic violence this spring.

In June, Camerota made a plea-in-abeyance agreement for the charge of assault with injury.

Under the terms of the agreement, Camerota’s plea of no contest to the charge would be held in abeyance for a year and a half.

That means if, over 18 months, he demonstrated good behavior, broke no laws and underwent a domestic violence evaluation, the charge would be dismissed.

But breaking the terms of the agreement sends him back to court, and he can be sentenced for the original crime.

Camerota violated a protective order July 30 that forbade him from stalking, harassing or threatening the person who filed it.

A charging document says he is subject to an enhanced penalty based on the plea-in-abeyance.

He is being held without bail in the Summit County Jail.