Summit County Fair opens for a week of fun

Coalville’s annual August fair features a rodeo, demolition derby, carnival and homegrown vegetables and flowers.

The sold-out demolition derby will bring an exciting start to the week of activities Saturday.

The county will be streaming the action live for those outside the arena at the fairgrounds.

If you missed your chance for car crushing fun, there are still tickets available for the professional rodeo Aug. 9 and 10.

