Summit County Fair opens for a week of fun

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 1, 2024 at 2:10 PM MDT
Summit County Fair

Fair season continues in Utah with the Summit County Fair opening Saturday, August 3.

Coalville’s annual August fair features a rodeo, demolition derby, carnival and homegrown vegetables and flowers.

The sold-out demolition derby will bring an exciting start to the week of activities Saturday.

The county will be streaming the action live for those outside the arena at the fairgrounds.

If you missed your chance for car crushing fun, there are still tickets available for the professional rodeo Aug. 9 and 10.

Tune in to Local News Hour Friday, August 2, at 8:15 to hear more about the upcoming Summit County Fair.
