Arts Council of Park City, Summit County prepares for Art on the Trails

Hosted by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, the event will feature local and regional performing and visual artists.

The public can experience the art through tours starting at the Copper Moose Farm Stand on Old Ranch Road beginning at 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

Tours leave every 20 minutes and take about 1.5 hours.

After the tours, guests are invited back to the farmstand for food, drinks and live music until 6 p.m.

Registration is recommended. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for kids under 12.

Art on the Trails is also looking for volunteers.