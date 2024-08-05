© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arts Council of Park City, Summit County prepares for Art on the Trails

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2024 at 1:31 PM MDT
Members of the Diné indigenous tribe at the 2022 Art on the Trails event.
Leslie Thatcher
/
KPCW
Members of the Diné indigenous tribe at the 2022 Art on the Trails event.

Art on the Trails returns this month to connect arts, culture and nature.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, the event will feature local and regional performing and visual artists.

The public can experience the art through tours starting at the Copper Moose Farm Stand on Old Ranch Road beginning at 2 p.m. Aug. 24.

Tours leave every 20 minutes and take about 1.5 hours.

After the tours, guests are invited back to the farmstand for food, drinks and live music until 6 p.m.

Registration is recommended. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for kids under 12.

Art on the Trails is also looking for volunteers. To sign up click here.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver