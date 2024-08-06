Bear killed after frequenting popular Uinta campground

The U.S. Forest Service for Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest originally closed the campground and surrounding areas on July 24 because of the bear.

Division of Wildlife Resources Northern Region Outreach Manager, Mark Hadley says on Saturday, Aug. 3, a bear got into trash left in a dispersed camping area about one mile east of the Soapstone campground.

Hadley says it is likely the same bear that visited the campground earlier this year.

Crews with the DWR trapped the bear Tuesday, after they determined the bear was relying on the campground for food and euthanized it to keep people safe.

After killing the bear, DWR performed a necropsy and found its stomach full of trash and food from campsites.

Hadley reminds campers to keep their campsites clean to avoid attracting a bear, which can create a dangerous situation for both animals and people.

Within the National Forest, a special order requires bear-proof containment of food, refuse, and unwashed cooking supplies. Violations of this order could result in penalties including fines.

The U.S. Forest Service says the campground will remain closed until repairs to a dumpster damaged by the bear can be fixed.