National Ability Center's Summit Challenge offers cyclists 1-to-100-mile routes

Cyclists can participate in a one-mile discovery loop or a 100-mile ride of scenic landscape through two counties in this year’s Summit Challenge.

National Ability Center Director of Development Caitlin Bognaski says all routes begin at the NAC ranch starting as early at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.

“It's an 800-person road cycling ride,” Bognaski said. “Typically, about 100 of those riders are adaptive riders. So, it’s a cool event to be able to see so many different kinds of bikes and people all out riding together. And then we have a vendor village back at our ranch base out there in the Quinn Junction area. And we encourage spectators just to come and hang out and cheer everybody on as they finish.”

FULL INTERVIEW: National Ability Center Director of Development Caitlin Bognaski Listen • 6:28

Children can ride the one-mile course, adaptive riders have a choice of four or seven miles and everyone else can choose to ride 16, 25, 50, 80 or 100 miles.

Bognaski said this is the only cycling race today allowed to go through the Wolf Creek Ranch on state Route 35.

“So, a pretty exclusive route and that one is definitely very popular, but also extremely challenging,” she said.

Registration closes Aug. 22. The cost depends on the length of the ride starting at $60 for the 16-mile route. All adaptive riders and their support riders may enter for free.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise to further support the NAC's mission. For those who can’t go in person, they can support friends and family through an online link.

Bognaski says the goal this year is $150,000 that will support all their programs and participants.

“We keep our program costs very, very low,” she said. “But even still, sometimes folks need a little bit of financial support in order to be able to come and recreate with us. This past year, we gave out over $640,000 in scholarship money, and we are on pace to exceed $1 million this year, and that's because we will not say no to anybody. So, if somebody wants to come and recreate, we find a way, no matter their disability. And so, we certainly don't want cost to ever be a barrier.”

The event will feature fully supported rest stops, mechanical assistance and a festive post-ride celebration with food, live music and family-friendly activities.

The National Ability Center provides adaptive sports and recreation opportunities for individuals of all abilities. Through its programs, it aims to build self-esteem, confidence and lifelong skills in a nurturing and inclusive environment.