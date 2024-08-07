© 2024 KPCW

Summit County's first Tesla supercharger opens

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:47 PM MDT
Tesla supercharger
Tesla
Tesla supercharger

Residents and Tesla drivers passing through Summit County can now recharge at a new 20-stall supercharger in the Quarry Village parking lot.

The new supercharger went online this week.

The station, which includes two accessible parking spots, is Tesla’s highest-powered option that can take a vehicle from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Tesla secured a building permit from Summit County last November, months after Tesla drivers chose Park City as one of the main spots needing a supercharger.

Tesla’s map shows no chargers in Wasatch County. However, a Red Ledges resident reports the gated community offers charging to residents only.

The only Tesla-compatible chargers in eastern Summit County are listed within the Promontory gated community.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver