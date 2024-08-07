Summit County's first Tesla supercharger opens

The new supercharger went online this week.

The station, which includes two accessible parking spots, is Tesla’s highest-powered option that can take a vehicle from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

Tesla secured a building permit from Summit County last November, months after Tesla drivers chose Park City as one of the main spots needing a supercharger.

Tesla’s map shows no chargers in Wasatch County. However, a Red Ledges resident reports the gated community offers charging to residents only.

The only Tesla-compatible chargers in eastern Summit County are listed within the Promontory gated community.