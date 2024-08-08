Summit County issues drift smoke advisory

The county says smoke will increase over the next few days, despite no active fires in Summit County.

Air quality monitors throughout the county are measuring up to 105 air quality index. AQI monitors measure the amount of particulate matter, or pollution in the air on a numbered scale. The higher the AQI rating, the higher the health risks.

The county’s AQI readings Thursday afternoon show between 101 and 150 and can affect members of sensitive groups with 24 hours of exposure.

Readings in Wasatch County and Heber are slightly lower, up to 81 AQI which is in the moderate zone.

Visit summitcountyhealth.org for the most up-to-date AQI readings and more information.