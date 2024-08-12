Park City fire crews contain blaze at Bear Hollow home

The Park City Fire District responded to a fire at a single-family home on Roffe Road shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there were no injuries.

“Was occupied at the time. The homeowner was putting his kids to bed when he noticed the orange flickering light outside,” Owens said. “His porch was on fire. He tried to use a fire extinguisher to put it out. The fire extinguisher didn’t put out the fire. And then he did exactly what he needed to do - his wife called 911 and he got his kids out of the house.”

Owens says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“There is significant damage to the front of the house, to the porch, and then there was some damage up into the attic," he said. "However, the firefighters made an incredible stop on this structure. If they had not responded as fast as they did, then it’s very likely that this house would have burnt down. Once fire gets into the attic, it’s very difficult to stop.”

Owens says the home’s stucco material played a role in preventing the fire from spreading quickly.