© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summit County SAR finds teen after night lost near Mirror Lake Highway

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver,
Matt Sampson
Published August 12, 2024 at 5:45 PM MDT
The Department of Public Safety helicopter landed in a clearing to fly the boy back to the trailhead.
Summit County Search and Rescue
/
Facebook
The Department of Public Safety helicopter landed in a clearing to fly the boy back to the trailhead.

Summit County Search and Rescue reunited a missing 14-year-old with his family after he spent the night alone, lost in the Uinta Mountains over the weekend.

The teen’s family called for help Saturday after he got separated from his group along the Highline trail off Mirror Lake Highway near Butterfly Lake.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies, the Utah Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Forest Service and mounted patrol resources also responded to help in the search.

It got dark before crews could find the missing teen so they camped out overnight and resumed the search at sunrise.

Summit County Search and Rescue crews camped overnight in the Uintas while searching for the missing boy.
Summit County Search and Rescue
/
Facebook
Summit County Search and Rescue crews camped overnight in the Uintas while searching for the missing boy.

Sunday morning the team heard a whistle and then spotted the lost hiker thanks to the bright pink rain poncho he was wearing.

He was in good condition and flown back to the trailhead.

Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Skyler Talbot said the 14-year-old did all the right things to participate in his own rescue.

“When you're in a thick wooded area, it's difficult, everything looks the same,” he said. “So the more, the more you can stand out, whether that's moving into a, you know, an open marsh area or an open field, have a piece of clothing that's bright and easily observable from the ground and from the sky. Those are some things that are really going to increase the chances of a positive outcome.”

He also said, if you do get separated from your group, stay in one place until help can arrive or your group finds you.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Specialist
See stories by Matt Sampson