Summit County lowers fire danger level

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 15, 2024 at 3:51 PM MDT
Summit County lowered the fire danger from extreme to high on Aug. 15.
National Park Service
Summit County’s fire danger has been lowered from “extreme” to “high” after a series of rainstorms passed through the state this week.

There are no active wildfires in the county as of Thursday afternoon but emergency officials want residents to continue to follow local fire restriction orders.

Fireworks, tracer ammunition or exploding targets are prohibited on unincorporated and state land within the county.

Check with your local municipality for details on fire and firework bans.
