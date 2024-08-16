Summit County goes back to school next week

Thousands of students will go back to school next week in Summit County.

The first day of school for students in the Park City and South Summit school districts is Tuesday, Aug. 20. North Summit School District students will start their year on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Park City School District Spokesperson Heidi Matthews said the district is excited to welcome back students.

“This year just brings so many exciting new spaces and opportunities, and all are made possible by our community support for the masterfacility bonds,” she said.

Construction on the new wing at Ecker Hill Middle School is not finished, but Matthews said it should be ready before school starts Tuesday. In an abundance of caution, the district will implement a contingency plan at Ecker Hill for the first few days of school.

Matthews also noted Ecker Hill, Treasure Mountain Junior High and Park City High School will all have no-cellphone policies this year.

“Each school may have a little bit of a different approach, but the goal remains the same, to really eliminate those distractions, deepen our students' sense of belonging and just really focus on engaged learning,” she said.

Silver Summit Academy, a South Summit school for grades six through 12, started classes Aug. 13.