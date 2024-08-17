Palooza hopes to raise $50k for new sanctuary barn

Established in 2013 by Lauren Lockey and Dave Swartz, Sage Mountain Sanctuary is located 10 miles from Park City and provides food, shelter and lifetime care for rescued farm animals.

Currently the 60 acres provides a home for 40 animals, including pigs, goats, chickens and turkeys. Another 100 acres, leased from neighbors, provides pasture for the cows.

Lockey says the sanctuary currently has some shelter for the animals, but they’re lacking indoor space for more than just getting out of a winter storm.

“The winters have been very challenging, and we need more space for the animals and something that's a little bit safer for not only the animals, but also for employees, for our volunteers,” Lockey said. “So, this barn is going to house all the animals, as well as have a room for our volunteers and for our employees to take a break."

"Right now, we don't have a bathroom. It's going to house all the feed, the hay. We'll have space for if an animal is hurt or needs to be quarantined. So, yes, this is very much needed, and this is why we are doing this fundraiser,” Lockey added.

The annual Plant-Based Palooza will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $90 for adults and $35 for kids 12 and under.

A ticket includes plant-based food, non-alcoholic beverages, and live music. A silent auction and live auction to sponsor one of the animals on the sanctuary will also help raise money.

“The main thing for us is just to meet these animals,” Lockey said. “Every time people come out there, like just last night, we had some visitors out there, and the girl left there saying she didn't want to leave these pigs. And she's like, ‘I will never eat bacon again.’ That's our main mission, for people to come out and to connect with these animals like we do with our pets at home.”

Excavation on the 6,000 square foot barn has started, and Lockey hopes to raise at least $50,000 to get construction started and completed by the end of next summer.

Click here for tickets and more information on the Palooza.