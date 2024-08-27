Junction Commons calls for artists to revamp shopping center icon

The statue at the shopping center’s entrance is originally from the “Moose on the Loose” fundraiser supporting the Park City Performing Arts Foundation, the Egyptian Theatre and the Kimball Arts Center.

Junction Commons, which is undergoing a facelift of its own right now, is seeking proposals from local artists with makeover ideas for the red, scarf-wearing moose.

The chosen artist will receive a $500 stipend and materials to create a fresh, welcoming art piece for locals and tourists alike.

Designs should complement the shopping center’s updates and use Junction Commons’ colors.

Artists of all backgrounds and experience levels can submit their proposals until Sept. 20. More information and a link for artists to apply is available here.