Junction Commons calls for artists to revamp shopping center icon

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 27, 2024 at 4:17 PM MDT
The moose was originally from a fundraiser to support the Park City Performing Arts Foundation, the Egyptian Theater and the Kimball Arts Center.
Junction Commons
Junction Commons, formerly Outlets Park City in Kimball Junction, is looking for local artists to help refresh the center’s seven-foot moose statue.

The statue at the shopping center's entrance is originally from the "Moose on the Loose" fundraiser supporting the Park City Performing Arts Foundation, the Egyptian Theatre and the Kimball Arts Center.

Junction Commons, which is undergoing a facelift of its own right now, is seeking proposals from local artists with makeover ideas for the red, scarf-wearing moose.

The chosen artist will receive a $500 stipend and materials to create a fresh, welcoming art piece for locals and tourists alike.

Designs should complement the shopping center’s updates and use Junction Commons’ colors.

Artists of all backgrounds and experience levels can submit their proposals until Sept. 20. More information and a link for artists to apply is available here.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
