Farm to Fork celebration to reduce food insecurity in Summit County

The Farm to Fork fundraiser benefits Summit Community Gardens and EATS programs, including the Food Farmacy and Edible Education.

Executive director Helen Nadel said 650 pounds of food have been harvested this year for the Food Farmacy program, which goes directly to patients at the People’s Health Clinic. Last year the program gathered 1,300 pounds of food.

More than 2,200 kids have gone through the edible education programs, including summer camps and afterschool in the garden .

The fundraiser is Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pendry Park City’s rooftop pool deck.

Nadel said there will be music, food and special cocktails with herbs from the organization’s garden.

“We've got a mint mojito and lavender simple syrup cocktail,” she said. “We'll be harvesting those herbs next week and bringing them up to the Pendry. We are really looking, honestly, to just have a wonderful time in celebration of all the work that we do and of all of our supporters.”

The fundraiser will also feature a live auction.

“They're all food-focused experiences. They're all unique, one of a kind, kind of homespun,” said Nadel.

One auction item is a birthday party hosted by Gardens and EATS educators Erica Snyder and Brightie Huddleston. The party will be a seed-to-plate event at the buyer’s home for up to 10 children.

Another item up for auction, a private cooking class with Chef Susan Ode hosted by Mountain Town Olive Oil. The meal will highlight the best of the fall harvest.

A gourmet dinner party with craft cocktails is another option. Nadel and Huddleston will prepare a four-course meal at the buyer’s home and a surprise mixologist will craft cocktails.

Individual tickets for the fundraiser are $175. A group of five is $1,000.