Applications open for Summit County recreation grants

It will award up to $1,586,000 in grants this year to pay for public recreational facilities like parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and more.

The RAP committee will interview applicants in late October, and in November, the Summit County Council will approve funding recommendations.

The RAP program is designed to create or improve amenities that benefit county residents. It’s funded with a tenth of a percent in sales tax, or one penny for every $10.

More information about how to apply for this round of grants is available on the Summit County website.

