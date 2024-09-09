© 2024 KPCW

Applications open for Summit County recreation grants

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:29 PM MDT
The new playground at Willow Creek Park took three months to construct this summer.
Snyderville Basin Recreation
/
Facebook
Recreation grants can be used for facilities like parks and playgrounds.

Summit County is accepting applications for its Recreation, Arts and Parks (RAP) Grant through Sept. 30.

It will award up to $1,586,000 in grants this year to pay for public recreational facilities like parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and more.

The RAP committee will interview applicants in late October, and in November, the Summit County Council will approve funding recommendations.

The RAP program is designed to create or improve amenities that benefit county residents. It’s funded with a tenth of a percent in sales tax, or one penny for every $10.

More information about how to apply for this round of grants is available on the Summit County website.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler