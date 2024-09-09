© 2024 KPCW

No, Park City Fresh Market’s eggs aren’t being recalled for salmonella

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:00 PM MDT
A similarly-named Chicago grocery chain has created some confusion, the Summit County Health Department said.

The Centers for Disease Control said eggs distributed in Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin were recalled Sept. 6.

That’s after they were linked to more than 60 cases of salmonella.

The recalled eggs bore the labels “Milo’s Poultry Farms” and “Tony’s Fresh Market.” And the latter has created some confusion locally, according to the Summit County Health Department.

Health Director Phil Bondurant received texts and calls from community members over the weekend, wondering about the eggs at Park City’s Fresh Market on Park Avenue.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant talks salmonella outbreak, prevention

But the local Fresh Market is completely unrelated to Tony’s Fresh Market, a chain in the Chicago area.

Bondurant said there’s only one salmonella case in Utah linked to the outbreak, and the patient ate eggs in the Midwest before returning home.

He’s unaware of any of the recalled eggs being sold anywhere in the state.

Bondurant said , when it is present, salmonella is primarily found on the outer eggshell. So, health officials always recommend washing and cooking food thoroughly.
