Time is running out to complete Summit County’s ‘most important’ health survey

More than 500 people have already responded, Deputy Health Director Kendra Babitz said.

“Which is wonderful, but we would love to get to one thousand,” Babitz said. “That survey will be open through Nov. 1.”

And it’s open to everyone in the community, not just residents.

“Anyone who not only lives here, but works here, plays here, we want to know what you love about Summit County, what you think could improve about Summit County,” Babitz said. “This is an opportunity to really elevate the voices in the community, in addition to other data sources that we have regarding health outcomes and public health data.”

The survey, called the “Community Health Assessment,” comes around every three to five years.

Babitz said the survey shapes real policy.

“That might determine that maybe we need to put more resources into providing vaccinations for certain populations,” she gave as an example. “Maybe people are concerned that there's a food desert in their community, and we can help influence more opportunities for fresh produce.”

The survey opened in May and runs until Nov. 1. The health department would like to boost participation among Latino residents.

The 10-minute survey is available in both English and Spanish online.