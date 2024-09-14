© 2024 KPCW

Elizabeth Ridge fire burning in Uinta Mountains prompts evacuations

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published September 14, 2024 at 7:33 PM MDT
Elizabeth Ridge Fire burning west of Lyman and Fish Lakes in the Uinta Mountains.
Utah Fire Info
Elizabeth Ridge Fire burning west of Lyman and Fish Lakes in the Uinta Mountains.

The fire, said to be burning in heavy timber, started after 11 a.m. Saturday and has grown to approximately 10 acres.

Map of Elizabeth Ridge Fire.
Summit County Sheriff
Map of Elizabeth Ridge Fire.

Evacuations and closures are in effect in the area east of Elizabeth Ridge, from Elizabeth Ridge to the east fork of Black Fork Canyon, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Fire officials said the fire is continuing to move east and is burning north of North Slope road and west of Lyman, Little Lyman and Fish Lakes.

Resources are on scene including 16 county engines, two Forest Service engines and three helicopters.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is 0% contained.

Summit County Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service Division of Natural Resources are providing assistance with evacuations.

Residents and visitors should stay clear of the area.
Summit County
Matt Sampson
KPCW Digital Media Director
See stories by Matt Sampson