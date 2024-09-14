Elizabeth Ridge fire burning in Uinta Mountains prompts evacuations

Summit County Sheriff Map of Elizabeth Ridge Fire.

Evacuations and closures are in effect in the area east of Elizabeth Ridge, from Elizabeth Ridge to the east fork of Black Fork Canyon, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Fire officials said the fire is continuing to move east and is burning north of North Slope road and west of Lyman, Little Lyman and Fish Lakes.

Resources are on scene including 16 county engines, two Forest Service engines and three helicopters.

As of 7:30 p.m., the fire is 0% contained.

Summit County Search and Rescue and the U.S. Forest Service Division of Natural Resources are providing assistance with evacuations.

Residents and visitors should stay clear of the area.