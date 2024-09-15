Summit County Sheriff’s Office investigates ‘suspicious activity’

Deputies were called to Peoa Friday afternoon after two boys on bikes were reportedly surrounded by a group of adult men on Woodenshoe Lane. The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. and drew several law enforcement officers to the area for a search.

An account of the alleged abduction appears on a flyer posted on the private Facebook page, Moms of Park City, UT. According to the flyer, the boys were riding ahead of their mother on the street, when the men allegedly got out of car and approached them.

The flyer, which was not authorized or created by the sheriff’s office, claims the five to seven men were wearing dark clothes and may have been deterred when one of the boys began screaming. It also claims a second attempt to ensnare the boys may have been thwarted when the children’s mother was seen riding toward them on her bike. The men reportedly fled in a dark-colored car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the search of the area Friday didn’t locate anyone matching the descriptions of the men or their car given to officers.

Summit County Sheriff Chief Deputy Kacey Bates says the office hasn’t yet determined this was an actual attempted abduction.

“At this time, we have labeled this as suspicious but that doesn't mean that it didn't happen. It doesn’t mean we aren’t investigating it as that,” Bates said. “We are investigating this incident that happened. As we gather information, that can change the way that that name is.”

Bates says the sheriff’s office is asking residents of Woodenshoe Lane to check their home cameras to see if they may have any video footage from Friday from 4:20 p.m. to about 4:35 p.m. to get more information.

“We are actively investigating this,” she said. “We don't have any specific information on the individuals involved with this incident, the suspects. So, we are asking any individuals that were in the area during this time frame, if they saw anything suspicious, to please call the sheriff's office.”

The flyer describes the vehicle as either a dark blue or dark gray Toyota Highlander. The men were described as having short, cropped hair , wearing dark clothing, with most wearing tank tops. Deputies were told the driver was a male with short, light-colored, perhaps gray hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Summit County dispatch at 435-615-3601.



