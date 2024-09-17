Forecasted snow showers expected to help quell Elizabeth Ridge Fire

The Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District previously said 132 acres had burned, but adjusted the number after improved mapping.

Ground and air crews are working to contain the fire, which despite strong winds last night remains within the containment lines.

The National Weather Service predicts snow showers Tuesday with up to 2 inches of accumulation at high elevations and precipitation throughout the week.

Fire crews expect the higher humidity and cooler temperatures will help contain the human-caused blaze.

Road and area closures are still in place near North Slope Road and Fish Lake for safety.