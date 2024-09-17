© 2024 KPCW

Forecasted snow showers expected to help quell Elizabeth Ridge Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2024 at 4:40 PM MDT
Crews work to put out the Elizabeth Ridge fire which sparked Sept. 14, 2024 in the Uinta Mountains.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
/
Facebook
Crews work to put out the Elizabeth Ridge fire which sparked Sept. 14, 2024 in the Uinta Mountains.

The Elizabeth Ridge Fire, which was reported Saturday, Sept. 14, has burned 105 acres and is 10% contained.

The Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District previously said 132 acres had burned, but adjusted the number after improved mapping.

Ground and air crews are working to contain the fire, which despite strong winds last night remains within the containment lines.

The National Weather Service predicts snow showers Tuesday with up to 2 inches of accumulation at high elevations and precipitation throughout the week.

Fire crews expect the higher humidity and cooler temperatures will help contain the human-caused blaze.

Road and area closures are still in place near North Slope Road and Fish Lake for safety.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
