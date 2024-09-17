Snyderville Basin cemetery planners intend to begin Truth-in-Taxation process

The cemetery district is proposing a property tax at the Summit County Council later this month, board member Pete Gillwald said.

Only the owners of property within the Snyderville Basin area would pay such a tax, and the amount varies by property value.

Gillwald said the cemetery district’s tentative annual budget is $495,000, but that won’t be finalized at least until the council signs off.

“Most of that would be geared towards, once we pick a site, starting to develop it,” the board member and landscape architect said. “Puting in a road, and whatever else we need to do to prep phase one of a cemetery. Now that number is subject to change, depending upon how our meeting with the county council goes.”

That meeting is on the books for Sept. 25. That will give property owners a firm sense of what their bill would be, and then a public hearing could happen in October.

The Sheldon Richins Building auditorium is reserved for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. for a final meeting where the cemetery district board may adopt its first-ever budget.

Until that happens, the cemetery district has been soil testing potential sites and operating on a pro-bono basis.

The favorite location for a cemetery among board members is currently along Olympic Parkway, across the road from the Run-a-Muk Dog Park.

However, Gillwald said they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket and have alternatives in mind.