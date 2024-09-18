Summit Land Conservancy secures over 4,000-acre conservation easement in Echo

The Wright family’s ranch straddles Interstate 80 in Echo Canyon.

Previously, the family worked with the nonprofit land trust Summit Land Conservancy to protect about 800 acres by Chalk Creek Road. The latest conservation easement means the Wrights have now conserved more than 5,100 acres in far northern Summit County.

“I’ve learned to trust Summit Land Conservancy. When they tell you something, it comes true,” said Dennis Wright. “I’m just glad we had the chance to do this for the next generation. I feel very fortunate that I had the opportunity to protect our heritage, and I know my grandfather would feel proud.”

Summit Lands CEO Cheryl Fox thanked the Wrights, who she called “true heroes.”

The land is habitat for eagles, red-tail hawks, prairie falcons, elk and sage-grouse. Echo Creek flows through the land and is home to Bonneville cutthroat trout and the Bluehead sucker, which Summit Lands says is at risk of becoming endangered.

The Wright family has owned and operated Wright Echo Canyon for over 100 years. It was once part of the family dairy operation before transitioning to cattle grazing.

The property contains “soils of statewide importance,” as determined by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The family said it will also allow hunting leases on the property.

A northwestern section of the property allows rock climbing and has bolts in place. Summit County Council Chair Malena Stevens said the easement secures permanent public access to the designated climbing area.

The easement was purchased with grants and funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the NRCS Agricultural Land Easement program, the Cross Charitable Foundation, and Summit Land’s own For the Future Fund.

The total purchase price was not immediately disclosed, but the Eastern Summit County Agricultural Preservation fund contributed $250,000, according to Summit County Manager Shayne Scott.

He said the county also drew $600,000 from the open space general obligation bond voters approved in 2021.

It’s the fourth purchase with the money, which has also gone toward the Ure and 910 Cattle ranches. That leaves nearly $30 million of the $50 million in bond money left for open space preservation.