© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eastern Summit County man missing, believed to be in Uintas

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:00 PM MDT
Fliers circulating have not been created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Friends provided this information about the missing man, Thomas Roger Lund.
Kerry Puckett
Fliers circulating have not been created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Friends provided this information about the missing man, Thomas Roger Lund.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the man's friend hadn’t seen him since Sept. 12.

The missing man is Thomas Roger Lund, an eastern Summit County resident in his late 30s.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Skyler Talbot says Lund’s friend didn’t know exactly where Lund was headed, but says he frequents various parts of the Uinta Mountains.

Another friend, Helen Davies, says his car may have been seen Sunday near Whiskey Creek, which is 5 miles up the road from the Highline Trailhead.

“Given that it is unknown where in the Uinta Mountains Lund may be, there is currently no [search and rescue] operation,” Talbot said.

The Uintas are a vast wilderness area with limited cellular service beginning about 15 miles east of Park City and stretching into Wyoming. The National Forest Service says the High Uintas Wilderness is more than 456,000 acres.

The sheriff’s office has notified neighboring law enforcement agencies, and Talbot says the disappearance is being actively investigated.

Lund drives a red 1997 Ford pickup with a white stripe on the side. His friend says he is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact Summit County dispatch at (435) 615-3500.

This flyer, which was not created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office, shows Lund and the vehicle he usually drives.
Kerry Puckett
This flyer, which was not created by the Summit County Sheriff's Office, shows Lund and the vehicle he usually drives.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas