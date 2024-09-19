Eastern Summit County man missing, believed to be in Uintas

The missing man is Thomas Roger Lund, an eastern Summit County resident in his late 30s.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Sgt. Skyler Talbot says Lund’s friend didn’t know exactly where Lund was headed, but says he frequents various parts of the Uinta Mountains.

Another friend, Helen Davies, says his car may have been seen Sunday near Whiskey Creek, which is 5 miles up the road from the Highline Trailhead.

“Given that it is unknown where in the Uinta Mountains Lund may be, there is currently no [search and rescue] operation,” Talbot said.

The Uintas are a vast wilderness area with limited cellular service beginning about 15 miles east of Park City and stretching into Wyoming. The National Forest Service says the High Uintas Wilderness is more than 456,000 acres.

The sheriff’s office has notified neighboring law enforcement agencies, and Talbot says the disappearance is being actively investigated.

Lund drives a red 1997 Ford pickup with a white stripe on the side. His friend says he is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Anyone with information should contact Summit County dispatch at (435) 615-3500.