Smith and Morehouse bridge replacement project to begin next summer

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT
The Smith and Morehouse Bridge will be replaced in 2025.
Utah Department of Transportation
The Smith and Morehouse Bridge will be replaced in 2025.

Summit County and the Utah Department of Transportation plan to collaborate to make improvements to the Smith and Morehouse Bridge near Oakley.

The bridge on East Weber Canyon Road will be replaced in phases beginning in the summer of 2025 to allow single-lane access through the work zone.

The new bridge will meet the requirements for a 100-year flood event, increasing the opening over the creek to allow higher water levels to flow through without flooding the road.

The project is funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s “Bridge Formula Program” which identifies and fixes bridges in poor condition.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
