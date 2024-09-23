Allegedly intoxicated driver causes Pinebrook-area power outage

The outage happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Rocky Mountain Power. It affected 2,270 customers in the Pinebrook area.

Rocky Mountain spokesperson Jona Whitesides said a vehicle hit a switchgear box near the intersection of Kilby Road and Pinebrook Boulevard.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was intoxicated. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, failed a sobriety test and had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Deputies did not book him into jail immediately because they said he needed “further medical care.”

He was cited for a first offense DUI, drug and paraphernalia possession and other traffic offenses. Court records did not indicate he had been formally charged as of mid-Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power crews conducted repairs overnight, and Whitesides said power was fully restored around 2:30 a.m.