Allegedly intoxicated driver causes Pinebrook-area power outage

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 23, 2024 at 2:46 PM MDT
A Pinebrook resident snapped this photo of the switchgear the allegedly intoxicated driver hit the night of Sept. 22, 2024.
Robert Anderson
A Pinebrook resident snapped this photo of the switchgear the allegedly intoxicated driver hit the night of Sept. 22, 2024.

The person who hit Rocky Mountain Power gear along Kilby Road late Sunday left nearly 2,300 customers without power.

The outage happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Rocky Mountain Power. It affected 2,270 customers in the Pinebrook area.

Rocky Mountain spokesperson Jona Whitesides said a vehicle hit a switchgear box near the intersection of Kilby Road and Pinebrook Boulevard.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was intoxicated. He allegedly smelled of alcohol, failed a sobriety test and had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his car.

Deputies did not book him into jail immediately because they said he needed “further medical care.”

He was cited for a first offense DUI, drug and paraphernalia possession and other traffic offenses. Court records did not indicate he had been formally charged as of mid-Monday.

Rocky Mountain Power crews conducted repairs overnight, and Whitesides said power was fully restored around 2:30 a.m.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas