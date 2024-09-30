© 2024 KPCW

Bitner-Silver Creek connector road opens Friday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 30, 2024 at 3:50 PM MDT
The full extent of nearby road improvements are highlighted in green and red. There will be a total of three new roundabouts, and the whole Bitner-Silver Creek connector project will add bike paths. The path will not continue past the new roundabout on Bitner Ranch Road, nor will any other construction.
Courtesy Mike Kendell
/
Summit County
The full extent of nearby road improvements are highlighted in green and red. There will be a total of three new roundabouts, and the whole Bitner-Silver Creek connector project will add bike paths. The path will not continue past the new roundabout on Bitner Ranch Road, nor will any other construction.

Mammoth Drive was open to westbound traffic, and Oct. 4 it's scheduled to open for good.

Silver Creek Estates and Bitner Ranch are about a mile apart. But previously getting from one to the other required motorists to make a six mile trip out to Interstate 80 and through Kimball Junction.

That trip will get a lot shorter Friday afternoon, when Mammoth Drive officially opens to connect the two communities.

Summit County Special Projects Engineer Mike Kendell said the new road has been open to westbound traffic for about a month. Now it will be open both ways.

“So we’re excited for that,” he said. “We still have a little bit of work that's going to be done on the side of the road, outside of the travel lanes, so you might still see some workers if you drive through that area. But we will be having that opened up.”

The road connects Bitner Ranch Road to Silver Creek Road via two new roundabouts. Geneva Rock has been the county’s contractor.

The project includes a paved pedestrian and bicycle trail along the new and old roads. Mammoth Drive has paved shoulders, too.

Announced last year, the road is named for Ice Age-era remains found in the field the road will cross, including a mammoth’s tooth Allan Lewis found in his backyard in 1963.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas