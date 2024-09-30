Bitner-Silver Creek connector road opens Friday

Silver Creek Estates and Bitner Ranch are about a mile apart. But previously getting from one to the other required motorists to make a six mile trip out to Interstate 80 and through Kimball Junction.

That trip will get a lot shorter Friday afternoon, when Mammoth Drive officially opens to connect the two communities.

Summit County Special Projects Engineer Mike Kendell said the new road has been open to westbound traffic for about a month. Now it will be open both ways.

“So we’re excited for that,” he said. “We still have a little bit of work that's going to be done on the side of the road, outside of the travel lanes, so you might still see some workers if you drive through that area. But we will be having that opened up.”

The road connects Bitner Ranch Road to Silver Creek Road via two new roundabouts. Geneva Rock has been the county’s contractor.

The project includes a paved pedestrian and bicycle trail along the new and old roads. Mammoth Drive has paved shoulders, too.