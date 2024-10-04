© 2024 KPCW

UDOT wrapping up construction projects in Summit County

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:50 PM MDT
La rampa conecta la autopista 40 con la interestatal 80.
Google Maps
The ramp connects U.S. Highway 40 to Interstate 80.

In good news for drivers, seasonal road work in the Snyderville Basin is nearing its end.

Construction on the flyover between westbound U.S. Highway 40 and westbound Interstate 80 has forced traffic backups for weeks.

But Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson Kylar Sharp said the ramp will fully reopen the night of Oct. 5.

“Typically what we’re trying to do with these projects is just trying to improve drainage, ride quality, reduce congestion and just kind of preserve the underlying infrastructure of asphalt and concrete on the roadway,” Sharp said. “Basically, just trying to extend the lifespan.”

A separate project on the eastbound I-80 exit ramp at Kimball Junction is now complete. Crews installed new road striping and rumble strips.

Sharp said UDOT has also been working to repair potholes in the Park City area.

“That is a temporary fix to get us into a bigger project that’s going to happen in 2025,” Sharp said.

UDOT maintains an online dashboard with information about traffic delays, estimated travel times, weather conditions and road closures in Summit County.
