Summit County sheriff’s app offers alerts, information and resources

The app can be found by searching “Summit County Sheriff UT” on app stores. It’s free to download and offers both alerts and location-specific information.

Notifications and location services are opt-in.

Residents can text with 911 through the app, submit a tip and receive information from more agencies than just the sheriff’s office.

It’s not designed to replace 911. Nor is it designed to replace Summit County’s existing emergency alert system EverBridge, so there might be redundancy during high-priority emergencies.

“There'll be a QR code that we'll send out, and the app is all inclusive,” Sheriff Frank Smith said. “The great thing about this app is when you go to it, you can scroll through it, and all the other entities in the county are listed within that app, and it'll give you directions on how to get there.”

There are notifications available from the Utah Department of Transportation, National Weather Service, local school resource officers as well as the wider Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office keeps the list of Summit County Jail inmates on the app, plus links to sex offender registries.

There is a “county crime map” with hotspots deputies can update if there are burglaries or other crimes concentrated in a specific area. There’s also a map of government offices.

For inmates or their loved ones, there’s information on visitation, posting bail, jail programs and volunteering. There are also private communication channels for sheriff’s office employees.

The sheriff’s office announced in February it was developing an app with The Sheriff App. The company provides its platform to sheriffs around the country , including Utah County and the Utah Sheriffs’ Association.

There are multiple Summit counties around the country, and some of them have apps too. Look for “Utah” in the app’s name and icon. The sheriff’s badge has a five-point silver star overlaid on a seven-point gold star.