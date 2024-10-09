© 2024 KPCW

Summit County will not issue burn permits amid dry weather

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 9, 2024 at 3:55 PM MDT
People should expect to see smoke from SR 150.
Utah Fire Info
People should expect to see smoke from SR 150.

Summit County will not issue open burn permits this season until fire danger levels drop to moderate or below.

The fire warden says the unseasonably dry and hot weather, and poor air quality from the Yellow Lake Fire, make open burns unsafe for incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.

On Oct. 4 the county increased the fire danger from moderate to very high.

For fire updates, conditions, red flag warnings and prescribed burns from the county text SCFIREINFO to 888777.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
