Summit County will not issue burn permits amid dry weather
Summit County will not issue open burn permits this season until fire danger levels drop to moderate or below.
The fire warden says the unseasonably dry and hot weather, and poor air quality from the Yellow Lake Fire, make open burns unsafe for incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county.
On Oct. 4 the county increased the fire danger from moderate to very high.
For fire updates, conditions, red flag warnings and prescribed burns from the county text SCFIREINFO to 888777.