Where, when to vote in the 2024 primary election

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 14, 2024 at 4:25 PM MDT
Summit County voters can drop their ballots at the Park City Library drop box.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The ballot box at Park City Hall has been moved to the Park City Library.

Ballots for the Nov. 5 general election will be mailed out to Utah voters Tuesday, Oct. 15

Those who are not registered and want to receive a mail-in ballot have until Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. to register.

Early, in-person voting for Summit County begins Oct. 31 at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville and the Summit County Library at Kimball Junction.

There are 11 drop box locations in the county including the courthouse, all three Summit County Library locations, Park City Library, the Market at Park City, Jeremy Ranch Park-and-Ride, Quinn’s Health Department and Oakley, Francis and Henefer town halls.

Early voting for Wasatch County begins Oct. 29 at the Senior Citizen Center in Heber.

There are seven other Wasatch County drop box locations, including two at the county administration building, Midway and Hideout city offices, Charleston and Wallsburg town halls and the county library.

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or delivered to a drop box by Nov. 5 before 8 p.m. Some drop box hours vary, visit the county clerk’s website for box hours.

Same-day, in-person voter registration is available on Election Day. Visit vote.utah.gov for more Utah voter information.

