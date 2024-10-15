© 2024 KPCW

Wasatch Back’s first measurable snowfall to impact roads Thursday, Friday

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:09 AM MDT
A bucket of ice melt stands at the ready in Old Town Park City in December 2023.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
A bucket of ice melt stands at the ready in Old Town Park City in December 2023.

The National Weather Service said Park City will likely see an inch or two Friday. However, one to two feet could fall at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for parts of the Wasatch and Uinta mountains from Thursday morning through Friday evening.

The season’s first significant snowfall is on the way for northern Utah. Some areas will see more than others.

The weather service said overall accumulations in Park City are likely to be around 1 to 2 inches Friday with less in Heber. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with lows in the 20s.

But Meteorologist Nate Larsen said 1 to 2 feet could fall in the upper Uinta and Wasatch mountain ranges.

He expects all of the Wasatch Back to see snowflakes by Friday morning.

“It's looking like it could be down to as low as 5,500 feet … which would be some of the high bench areas along the Wasatch Front,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.”

First, breezy southwesterly winds combined with low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions across western valleys on Wednesday ahead of this storm system. Mountain snow will begin as early as Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves through northern Utah, though the heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. The Cottonwoods and Uinta Mountains could see as much as two feet of snow. Finally, with the arrival of a winter-like air mass, freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.
The National Weather Service
Mountain snow will begin as early as Wednesday night as a weak cold front moves through northern Utah, though the heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. The Cottonwoods and Uinta Mountains could see as much as two feet of snow.

The storm will begin as rain Thursday morning while the cold front moves into northern Utah.

Once temperatures drop and the snow starts, National Weather Service senior meteorologist Monica Traphagan said conditions could turn dangerous for anyone exposed to the elements.

“You know, multiple inches in an hour, it's going to be very treacherous conditions for those in the backcountry,” she told KPCW.

Many parts of the Uinta Mountains are already off-limits to recreationists as crews work to contain the Yellow Lake Fire in eastern Wasatch County. The snowfall and cold weather are expected to lessen the blaze.

The National Weather Service
Breezy southwesterly winds combined with low relative humidity will produce critical fire weather conditions across western valleys on Wednesday ahead of this storm system.

The roads may be hazardous too, Traphagan said.

“The ground is going to be warm, but it's going to be snowing quite heavily. So those road temperatures are going to drop in a hurry,” she said. “I think it's likely to see some snow sticking to the roads in the Park City area.”

The weather service anticipates road conditions will be worse Thursday night than Friday morning, but precipitation will be a factor throughout the storm.

“You're going to see a lot of hard freeze conditions behind this front,” Traphagan said. “We're going to have some lingering precipitation probably over southern and eastern Utah with this system over the weekend.”

The winter weather will move out the beginning of next week. After that, the weather service said it could be a while before another storm returns to the Wasatch Back.

See the latest watches and warnings for your area here.

The National Weather Service
The heaviest snowfall is expected late Thursday and into Friday as a stronger cold front arrives. Freezing temperatures are expected across many valley locations on Friday and Saturday mornings.
National Weather Service

Updated: October 15, 2024 at 3:28 PM MDT
This story was updated with the National Weather Service's Winter Storm Watch.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas