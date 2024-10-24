Speed data show e-bikes not pedaling past 15 mph limit in Snyderville Basin

The Snyderville Basin Recreation Special Service District adopted the same speed limits and e-bike rules as Park City in July. Now, major bike paths in the Park City area, such as the Rail Trail, have speed limits of 15 miles per hour.

However, Basin Recreation Executive Director Dana Jones said after hearing repeated concerns about enforcement, the organization is conducting a study to see if riders are speeding on trails.

Speed signs have been placed on trails around Willow Creek Park and on the Millennium trail to record speed data as riders pedal by.

“The vast majority of people that are on these trails and going past these speed signs in the data that we're getting are within the speed limit,” Jones said.

Jones said even on downhill slopes riders are traveling within the speed limit most of the time.

However, many pedestrians still feel e-bikes are going too fast. Jones said rangers are working to educate riders.

“The rangers talk to hundreds of people, you know, every week, just to let people know the perception is that you're going too fast. So when you're going by somebody, give them plenty of room. You might slow down a little bit and just basically be kind out there on the trails,” she said.

Jones said Basin Recreation will continue looking at the data to see if there are trail spots needing extra rangers to enforce the limit.