Halloween events across the Wasatch Back this weekend

Friday, Heber will host its Halloween Fest at city hall from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The event will feature trick-or-treating, a carnival, entertainment from the Intensity Dance Team, a magic show and a talent show at the Timpanogos Valley Theater.

The trick-or-treating is free.

Saturday, the Basin Recreation will hold its annual Celebrate the Spirits event at Willow Creek Park.

The community is invited to drop by in their best Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost is $15 per trick-or-treater, but kids 2 and under are free. The Basin Rec asks those interested to register.

And the fun doesn’t stop there, as the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter hosts a Spooktacular Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Get ready for thrills, chills and treats while geocaching near the center or uncovering the eerie side of nature during the creepy critters scavenger hunt.

Participants can also test their skill on the wetland climbing wall or express their spooky creativity in an upcycled bat-themed craft.