Fire danger decreases, crews maintain control of Yellow Lake Fire

On Thursday crews contained the entire south perimeter of the Yellow Lake Fire, increasing total containment of the human-caused fire to 45%.

The progress came despite a dry front that brought wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Crews are still struggling to contain the north perimeter near the Soapstone area due to the rugged terrain.

The fire line has not moved in over a week, even with the winds and difficulty containing the northern side of the blaze.

The Yellow Lake Fire has burned just over 33,000 acres since it sparked Sept. 28.

Next the Burn Area Erosion Response team will assess damage from the fire.

They hope to begin mitigation work within the burn area before the expected snowfall Monday night.

Summit County will issue burn permits for incorporated and unincorporated parts of the county through Oct. 30.

After Oct. 30 burning in incorporated Summit County is closed.