© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pumpkin compost program returns to Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:16 PM MDT
Michelle Deininger
Pumpkin composting will be available starting Oct. 29

To keep pumpkins out of the landfill, local organizations have joined forces to offer an alternative to tossing Jack-O-Lanterns in the trash after the trick-or-treating ends.

The Park City Community Foundation, along with the Park City School District, Spoil to Soil and Momentum Recycling will have 15 pumpkin composting locations around Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Dates vary by location, but composting will be available beginning Oct. 29 and continue through the end of November.

Park City Community Foundation

Last year, the program successfully delivered over 30,000 pounds of pumpkins from entering the landfill.

The Community Foundation says that saved the county over $4,400 in landfill space costs and prevented over 4,000 pounds of methane emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

That is the equivalent to a standard car driving around the equator more than four times.

Saturday, Nov 2, Park City will also host its annual Pumpkin Smash event at the MARC from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to bring their own carved or uncarved pumpkin to the free event to smash.

All smashed pumpkins will be composted through the program. Those interested are asked to register for the event. A link to register can be found here.

Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver