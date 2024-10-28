Pumpkin compost program returns to Summit County

The Park City Community Foundation, along with the Park City School District, Spoil to Soil and Momentum Recycling will have 15 pumpkin composting locations around Park City and the Snyderville Basin.

Dates vary by location, but composting will be available beginning Oct. 29 and continue through the end of November.

Park City Community Foundation

Last year, the program successfully delivered over 30,000 pounds of pumpkins from entering the landfill.

The Community Foundation says that saved the county over $4,400 in landfill space costs and prevented over 4,000 pounds of methane emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

That is the equivalent to a standard car driving around the equator more than four times.

Saturday, Nov 2, Park City will also host its annual Pumpkin Smash event at the MARC from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to bring their own carved or uncarved pumpkin to the free event to smash.

All smashed pumpkins will be composted through the program. Those interested are asked to register for the event. A link to register can be found here.