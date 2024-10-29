Snow to continue falling Tuesday and beyond

ABC4 Meteorologist Nate Larson said two to four inches is expected in the mountain valleys.

“The forecast for Park City is closer to four inches,” Larson said. “There could be some isolated areas, though, as northwest flow kind of picks up and we see that moist flow kick in, generating more snow showers over the higher terrain, could see up to eight inches or so.”

The National Weather Service projects total snow accumulations in the Wasatch Mountain south of Interstate 80, the Wasatch Plateau and the Western Uinta Mountains to be six to 12 inches locally. The upper Cottonwoods could get up to 16 inches.

The Wasatch Mountains north of I-80 could see four to eight inches of snow.

National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Larson said snow showers will continue off and on through the day Tuesday with temperatures plummeting to 23 degrees when the sun goes down.

“Best chance of any lingering moisture will be tomorrow, before noon, and then we'll see some clearing skies. Temperatures near 38 for the high on Wednesday,” Larson said.

The weather service expects traction laws to be activated along mountain routes. The Utah Department of Transportation reports I-80 from Parleys Summit to the Wyoming border and all of Mirror Lake Highway will be particularly affected.