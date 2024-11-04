Summit County school boards: Glasser, Britton, Gallagher spend most on campaigns

Candidates for the three boards of education in Summit County turned in their final pre-election financial disclosures a week before Tuesday’s election.

The biggest spending came in the contested Park City and South Summit races.

In Park City, former National Ability Center director Danny Glasser spent $2,420.10, all of it his own money.

His opponent, former state director of child nutrition programs Kathleen Britton, had nine donors including herself. She raised $584 and has spent all but $8.

They’re vying for Park City Board of Education district 3, representing western Kimball Junction, Canyons Village and Silver Springs.

Pediatrician Eileen Gallagher is unopposed for district 2, the eastern Snyderville Basin, and spent a total of $2,636. Her two opponents, including board President Andrew Caplan, withdrew midway through the race.

Candidates’ expenditures generally went toward signs, fliers, parties and digital expenses.

Retired nurse Susan Goldberg spent no more than the $50 filing fee to run in district 1, which serves Old Town and Prospector.

Candidates in South Summit spent about half as much as Park City.

In Oakley’s district 1, incumbent Wendy Radke and former Mayor Wade Woolstenhulme both spent about $1,000 on marketing materials.

And in Kamas’ district 2, chiropractor Garrett Carpenter spent almost $1,500 on his bid, drawing from two other donors besides himself. His opponent, incumbent Dan Eckert, spent $160 of his own money.

Incumbents Lynda Whitmore and Ty Metcalf, who represent Francis and Woodland and are unopposed, just paid the $50 filing fee.

All North Summit school board candidates, opposed or not, also just paid the filing fee.

School board races are non-partisan.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Click here to see all Summit County candidates' pre-election financial disclosures.