Half of Summit County’s 25K ballots left to count

Summit County Clerk Eve Furse said her office had counted about 12,000 ballots by election night. It still has at least another 12,000 to go.

“It doesn't look like there are too many close races, and so maybe that's the benefit of all of the discussion we had beforehand,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 6. “People had time to really think about and vet what they wanted and express themselves clearly.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Clerk Eve Furse Listen • 8:19

All of the ballots counted so far were either mailed in or from early in-person voting.

“It's really helpful for our office because it allows us to get votes processed ahead of time, and it allows us to have results ready, early results ready for you on the night of the election,” Furse said.

The 12,000 votes account for 41% of registered Summit County voters. It’s a sign to Furse that turnout may be high this year.

“In [the last presidential election] we had a 98% turnout,” she said. “We may have that again.”

She reported no problems with Summit County voting and election machines. The county has been using much of the same equipment since 2018.

“A lot” of new voters registered Tuesday, according to Furse, although she does not have exact numbers. Just over 29,700 voters were registered in Summit County before this election.

Click here for the latest Summit County election results.