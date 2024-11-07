© 2024 KPCW

One critically injured in head-on crash near Hideout

KPCW | By Matt Sampson
Published November 7, 2024 at 7:16 AM MST
One person has been critically injured in a head-on crash on state Route 248 Wednesday night near Hideout.

The Utah Highway Patrol said that on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 6 a gray SUV heading westbound near milepost four crossed into oncoming traffic striking two other vehicles.

Deputies said the westbound driver clipped a white SUV before colliding head-on with a red passenger vehicle.

The driver of the red car was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and two people inside the SUV which crossed into oncoming traffic were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Nobody in the white SUV was injured.

State Route 248 was closed in both directions while deputies completed their investigation. They are unsure why the driver of the gray SUV crossed into oncoming traffic.

The road has since reopened to traffic.

