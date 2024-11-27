What is open, closed on Thanksgiving in the Wasatch Back

All government buildings in Summit and Wasatch counties, including Park City Hall will also be close Friday.

The Park City Library will also be closed on Thanksgiving, but re-open Friday. Library systems in Summit and Wasatch counties will also close Thursday and re-open Saturday.

For Wasatch County residents, trash pickup normally scheduled for Thursdays was collected Wednesday. Friday trash collections will occur on Monday, Dec. 2.

In Summit County, Republic Services will collect Thursday's trash a day later. Friday trash pickup will be normal.

The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse and Park City MARC are offering free Thanksgiving Day classes so locals can burn off some holiday calories before sitting down to feast.

The free classes at both facilities are open to anyone who brings in a canned food donation, although pre-registration is required.

The Fieldhouse will be open between 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., with a full menu of exercise options, including the Turkey Burn and Turkey Dance workouts.

The MARC will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memberships are still required for tennis and pickleball.

